Tonight on “What Would You Do?” two customers harass their waiter who has a speech impediment.

More than 70 million people around the world suffer from stuttering. That’s not to say that a successful future for people struggling with a stutter is unattainable.

Julia Roberts, Joe Biden and Ed Sheeran are just a few examples of well-known individuals who have grappled with stuttering. It’s something Sheeran opened up about at the American Institute for Stuttering Gala.

Play

Some people who stutter as children will continue to stutter as adults. Unfortunately, many stutterers who are teased as children find that the stereotyping continues into adulthood. Even worse, many become subject to abuse.

Just this month, a Starbucks employee was fired after mocking a customer who had a stutter, going as far as scribbling extra letters onto his drink order.

ABC News

In tonight’s movie-themed hour, we tackle the topic of stuttering harassment. Much like King George in the movie "A King’s Speech," our actor, Marc, who has a stutter in real life, plays a waiter being ridiculed for his speech impediment.

While trying to take the order of the two other actors, Madison and Maria, the two girls begin to persecute him for his disability.

MARC: Can I start you with something to drink first, ladies?

MARIA: Shouldn’t you get a job that you don’t have to talk?

MADISON: G-g-g-go bring us the iced teas, and then come back and you can take our food order.

Time and time again customers come to the aid of our waiter and put the two impatient girls in their place.

ABC News

When our actor Maria says, “People like him shouldn’t be hired as waiter,” one woman responds by saying, “You don’t get to make that decision. It’s OK for people to stutter. There are very successful people who stutter in public.”

Some customers go as far as telling our bullies that they need to leave. One woman yells, “Get out!” as she points toward the door.

ABC News

A woman points to the door and tells our rude actors to get out.

To see more passionate reactions, tune in to “What Would You Do?” tonight at 9/8c on ABC.