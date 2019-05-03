Man gives a homeless person a few bucks before buying a lottery ticket, and wins big

A man is thanking karma for his winning lottery ticket.
Brandon Sedin won $200,000 through the Idaho Lottery and he points to an act of kindness he performed moments before buying his ticket as the key to his success.
Sedin reportedly gave a few dollars to a homeless man on a street corner near Boise Towne Square on Monday before going to a local store to buy his tickets.
"I don’t play that often, but I just felt I should pick some up," Sedin said in a statement released by the Idaho Lottery.
"Wow, talk about karma!" he said in the release.
Sedin won through a Scratch-off ticket, and cashed in on Tuesday at the Idaho Lottery Customer Service window.
"Yeah, it's a pretty good Tuesday," he reportedly said at the time, according to the statement.
Sedin told the Idaho Lottery that he plans to invest the winnings.