Man gives a homeless person a few bucks before buying a lottery ticket, and wins big

A man is thanking karma for his winning lottery ticket.

Brandon Sedin won $200,000 through the Idaho Lottery and he points to an act of kindness he performed moments before buying his ticket as the key to his success.

Sedin reportedly gave a few dollars to a homeless man on a street corner near Boise Towne Square on Monday before going to a local store to buy his tickets.

"I don’t play that often, but I just felt I should pick some up," Sedin said in a statement released by the Idaho Lottery.

"Wow, talk about karma!" he said in the release.

Courtesy Idaho Lottery

Sedin won through a Scratch-off ticket, and cashed in on Tuesday at the Idaho Lottery Customer Service window.

"Yeah, it's a pretty good Tuesday," he reportedly said at the time, according to the statement.

Sedin told the Idaho Lottery that he plans to invest the winnings.