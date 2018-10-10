Man indicted for allegedly strangling, suffocating girlfriend on cruise ship

A Queens man has been indicted for allegedly strangling and suffocating a woman he was dating while they were on board a cruise ship in international waters.

Carlos Batista Jr., 22, was sailing from New York to the Bahamas with his girlfriend on Sept. 8 when he allegedly grabbed and choked her until she passed out, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Batista allegedly pulled the woman through the hallways of the ship and covered her mouth when she screamed for help after she told him she wanted to end their relationship. He allegedly suffocated her to the point her body went limp, authorities said in the indictment.

"Thankfully, others on the ship came to her aid," said Geoffrey Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. "Now Batista is back on New York soil and must answer for his alleged criminal actions."

Batista allegedly dragged the woman into his cabin and assaulted her until other people were able to enter, according to the indictment.

Help arrived just in time, as Batista allegedly had his arm around the victim’s neck when people were able to open the cabin door, authorities said.

The alleged assault lasted five minutes, the FBI said.

The 22-year-old was charged with one count of assault of a dating partner by strangling or suffocating, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Batista’s attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.