Man killed in front of his 3 kids, girlfriend in potential Christmas Eve road rage shooting

No one else in his SUV were hurt, police said.

A man was driving with his girlfriend and three kids, heading to a Christmas Eve gathering, when he was shot dead in a possible road rage incident, police in Maryland said.

Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, Maryland, was driving his family to a holiday dinner when the 30-year-old was shot at about 4:40 p.m. Friday in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County police said.

The suspect's car apparently pulled up next to Kelly's SUV and someone in the suspect's car fired, police said.

None of Kelly's passengers were hurt, police said.

"Detectives are looking into whether this was possible road rage," police said in a statement.

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends. He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday," David Blazer, acting major of the Prince George’s County Police Department's Major Crimes Division, said in a statement Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512 or report anonymously to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered.

The shooting took place on St. Barnabas Road, which police said is heavily traveled.

"If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us," Blazer said. "We are committed to providing answers to his family."