Four bodies have been recovered after a man allegedly went to a California police station and confessed to murder, authorities said.

The man walked into the lobby of the Mt. Shasta Police Department just after noon Monday and reported that he had committed murder at his home in Roseville, adding that one possible victim was in his car at the police department and others were at his Roseville apartment, said police.

Roseville is about 18 miles outside of Sacramento and Mt. Shasta is about 200 miles north.

Officers found one body in the car outside the police station and detained the man, the Mt. Shasta Police Department said Monday night.

Down in Roseville, officers were sent to an apartment complex where they found three more bodies, said police.

Authorities have not named the suspect or victims but said it's believed they were known to each other and this doesn't appear to be a "random act."

The sole suspect is in custody, police said, adding there's not believed to be an ongoing threat.

Roseville police are expected to provide additional details at a news conference on Tuesday.