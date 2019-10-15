Man goes to police station, confesses to murder; 1 body found in car, 3 in home: Officials

Oct 15, 2019, 10:10 AM ET
PHOTO: Mount Shasta Police Department in Mount Shasta, Calif. PlayGoogle Maps Street View
WATCH News headlines today: Oct. 15, 2019

Four bodies have been recovered after a man allegedly went to a California police station and confessed to murder, authorities said.

The man walked into the lobby of the Mt. Shasta Police Department just after noon Monday and reported that he had committed murder at his home in Roseville, adding that one possible victim was in his car at the police department and others were at his Roseville apartment, said police.

Roseville is about 18 miles outside of Sacramento and Mt. Shasta is about 200 miles north.

(MORE: Memory card found on the street labeled 'Homicide' leads to arrest of alleged killer)

Officers found one body in the car outside the police station and detained the man, the Mt. Shasta Police Department said Monday night.

PHOTO: Mount Shasta Police Department in Mount Shasta, Calif. Google Maps Street View
Mount Shasta Police Department in Mount Shasta, Calif.

Down in Roseville, officers were sent to an apartment complex where they found three more bodies, said police.

Authorities have not named the suspect or victims but said it's believed they were known to each other and this doesn't appear to be a "random act."

(MORE: Man arrested in 1991 cold case killing of 16-year-old girl after he's linked by DNA: Sheriff)

The sole suspect is in custody, police said, adding there's not believed to be an ongoing threat.

Roseville police are expected to provide additional details at a news conference on Tuesday.