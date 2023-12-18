Man serving life sentence for sexual abuse of a child escapes prison

Yancy Jr. was serving a life sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

A man serving a life sentence has escaped from prison in Texas, according to authorities.

Robert Yancy, Jr., 39, was last seen on Sunday afternoon around 3:38 p.m. local time. He was in the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a release.

Yancy Jr. was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black sweater. He was in a white Nissan Versa, license plate DNR9145, the TDCJ said.

Robert Yancy, Jr., 39, in a photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Authorities told the public to call law enforcement and not approach the inmate if he is spotted.

Yancy Jr. was given a life sentence without parole in 2022 for continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to inmate records.

ABC News' Michelle Mendez contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.