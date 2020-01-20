Pitbull attack on elderly woman may have uncovered illegal dog fighting ring 14 other dogs were found after the attack along with evidence of animal abuse.

A vicious pitbull attack on a 71-year-old woman who was looking after 14 dogs at a family member’s property may have accidentally revealed an illegal dog fighting ring.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 18 in York County, South Carolina, when police responded to a home in Hickory Grove to reports of a dog attack.

When responding deputies arrived they found a 71-year-old woman lying on the ground after being attacked by a pitbull she was helping take care of.

Police discovered in their investigation that the woman was on the property to help look after the 14 dogs on site when the pitbull somehow managed to get loose and attack the unsuspecting woman.

The victim was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, for her injuries. The woman’s condition and the severity of her injuries is currently unknown.

Upon further investigation following the attack deputies discovered the 14 other dogs on the premises as well as “evidence of state violations of the dogs being improperly restrained, aggressive, and lacking adequate food, water, and shelter,” said the York County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “In addition, code enforcement officers are also investigating the possibility the animals were used for fighting. All 14 dogs were taken to York County Animal Control.”

“This incident speaks to the viciousness and violent nature of raising animals for the purpose of fighting and unfortunately caused very serious and unnecessary harm to an innocent and unintended victim. This activity is cruel, unnecessary and criminal,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The animals are currently being held by York County Animal Control and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack as well as into violations discovered by authorities is ongoing.