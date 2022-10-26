Darrell Brooks found guilty of homicide in deadly Wisconsin Christmas parade attack

Six were killed when Darrell Brooks drove through the parade in Waukesha.

Darrell Brooks has been found guilty of all six counts of first-degree intentional homicide for barreling his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Six people were killed and dozens were injured when Brooks' car plowed into paradegoers on Nov. 21, 2021. The victims killed ranged in age from 8 to 81.

Brooks had his head down with his hands covering his face as the verdicts were read. He was found guilty on all 76 counts.

In this Nov. 22, 2021, file photo, police canvas debris left after a driver plowed into the Christmas parade on Main Street in downtown Waukesha, Wis. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images, FILE

Witnesses took the stand for the prosecution, recounting the screaming and crying as victims were struck by the fast-moving car.

"After the vehicle had come through ... I looked back and saw all the carnage behind us. My thought then was that we were involved in some sort of terrorist act," Detective Lukas Hallark said on the stand, according to Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN. "[There was] overwhelming fear and overwhelming panic amongst everyone in downtown Waukesha."

In this Nov. 22, 2021, file photo, memorials are left in areas where people were hit by a driver plowing into the Christmas parade on Main Street in Waukesha, Wis. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images, FILE

Brooks, 40, dismissed his public defenders during the trial and went on to represent himself.

"This incident was not planned, not intentional. This incident was never even thought about," Brooks told the jury in his opening statement, according to WISN.

Darrell Brooks is asked to remove his mask for the purpose of Franklin Assistant Chief of Police Craig Liermann, a witness for the prosecution, to identify him, on Oct. 14, 2022, during Brooks' trial at the Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis. Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool

Brooks had multiple outbursts during the trial. At one point, he was moved to an auxiliary courtroom due to disruptive behavior. Judge Jennifer Dorow said Brooks was "having a stare down with me, it’s very disrespectful. He pounded his fist. Frankly, it’s making me scared," reported WISN.

The city of Waukesha had always held its Christmas parade before Thanksgiving. But this year the parade will take place on Dec. 4.

"By adjusting the Christmas Parade date, more resources are available for staffing in cases of unplanned emergencies which includes Police and Fire Department resources, hospital staff, and many others," the city said in a statement.