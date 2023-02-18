Man shot outside Tesla distribution center in California

A 26-year-old was shot outside a Tesla Distribution Center in Livermore, California, on Friday, according to police.
Livermore Police responded to a report of a shooting on the roadway outside of a Tesla Distribution Center. When they arrived on scene, officers found one victim shot.
The suspect fled the area. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Tesla did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.
