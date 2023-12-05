Man suspected of killing 4 in Los Angeles charged with murder: District Attorney

Jerrid Joseph Powell has been charged in connection with the recent shootings.

The man accused of killing three unhoused men in Los Angeles and another victim in San Dimas, California, over a four-day span last week was formally charged with murder Monday and set to appear before a judge.

Jerrid Powell, 33, was charged with four counts of murder, one count of residential robbery and one count of being a felon with a firearm, according to LA District Attorney George Gascón.

This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows Jerrid Powell. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Powell also faces special circumstances of allegedly committing multiple murders and murder in the course of a robbery, as well as suspected personal use of a firearm, the DA's office said.

The suspect appeared before a judge Monday afternoon and through his public attorney waived his right to a speedy trial.

His formal arraignment and plea are scheduled for Jan. 8. Powell will remain in jail without bail.