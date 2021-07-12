Man turns himself in for murder of 87-year-old woman after being on the run for 5 days

Police did not disclose potential motives or if the two had any connections.

A man suspected of murdering an elderly woman has turned himself into Dallas police after being on the run for five days.

The Dallas Police Department said its officers responded to a 911 call on the evening of July 6 at approximately 6:35 p.m. about a deceased person at a home in the southern part of the Texas city. Upon arrival, they discovered 87-year-old Anita Daniels Thompson dead inside the home from what was deemed to be “homicidal violence,” police said in a statement.

Four days later, police announced that they had identified 58-year-old Andre Stefan Buggs as the prime suspect in Thompson’s slaying following their investigation. Police said in a statement that Buggs “is wanted for murder” and should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

“Andre Stefan Buggs has been identified as the suspect for the murder of Anita Daniels Thompson that occurred on July 6, 2021,” read the statement from the Dallas Police Department. “The suspect, pictured below, is wanted for the murder and is described as a 58-year-old Black male, 6’3″ tall, and weighs approximately 218 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.”

Police did not disclose any potential motive was behind the killing or if the two knew each other.

Late on Sunday afternoon, police announced that Buggs had turned himself in.

“Suspect Buggs was transported to the Homicide Unit, where detectives interviewed him,” said the Dallas Police Department. “The suspect invoked his right to an attorney, and he was transported to the Dallas County Jail where he was charged with murder.”

Buggs remains in custody. His bond was not set as of late Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3686.