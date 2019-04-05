A manhunt is on for the unknown suspect who appeared to "intentionally follow" another car before gunning down the driver's 10-year-old daughter.

Dharquintium Brown, father of victim Summerbell Brown, called the shooter a "coward."

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, 10-year-old Summerbell was in the car with her sister and parents on their way home, according to Phoenix police. Dharquintium Brown was driving.

As the family reached their street, Dharquintium Brown "thought he was going to be able to make that turn and avoid the approaching white truck," Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis told ABC News.

"He got very close," Lewis said, but there was no collision.

Then the truck followed the family's car very closely, Lewis said.

A sketch of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old girl in Phoenix, April 3, 2019.

"As soon as the truck was behind the victim, he stayed relatively close, as if he was intentionally following the victim," Lewis said.

Phoenix police are searching for the gunman, seen here driving a white truck, who shot and killed a 10-year-old girl in an apparent road rage incident, April 3, 2019.

As the family turned into their driveway, the truck stopped behind them, Lewis said.

"I got out of my vehicle," Dharquintium Brown told reporters. "I asked him, 'What's going on?' And he just got to firing."

Summerbell, who had been sitting behind the driver's seat, was shot and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Phoenix, Ariz, April 3, 2019, following an apparent road rage shooting which killed a 10-year-old girl and injured her father.

Dharquintium Brown told reporters he "watched her eyes roll in the back of her head. And I pray nobody has to experience that."

"She died in front of me," he said.

Dharquintium Brown was also shot and suffered a non life-threatening injury, police said. Summerbell's mother and sister were not hurt.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Phoenix, Ariz, April 3, 2019, following an apparent road rage shooting which killed a 10-year-old girl and injured her father.

"This is heartbreaking ... that I lost my baby like this," Summerbell's mother, Taniesha Brown, told reporters Thursday, overcome with emotion.

"There was no reason for her to be taken like this. I wish it was me instead of my baby," Taniesha Brown said.

"This nightmare's going to be playing in my head every day," she said. "I just really hope she's at peace."

Police at the scene of a shooting in Phoenix, Ariz, April 3, 2019, following an apparent road rage shooting which killed a 10-year-old girl and injured her father.

The suspect, who never exited his car during the shooting, fled the scene.

Lewis said the suspect and victims likely did not know each other.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 30s. He was driving a white Ford F-150 4-door pickup with dark-colored trim on the bottom, said police.

ABC News' Adrienne Bankert contributed to this report.