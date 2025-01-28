John Matthew Nigh was being held on attempted murder charges.

Manhunt for North Carolina inmate who escaped from jail through ventilation system: Sheriff's office

A manhunt is underway for a North Carolina inmate who escaped through the jail's ventilation system, authorities said.

John Matthew Nigh, 37, was being held on attempted murder charges at the Craven County Jail in New Bern.

John Matthew Nigh is seen in a booking photo released by the Craven County Sheriff's Office. Craven County Sheriff's Office

The Craven County Sheriff's Office said detention officers realized he was missing from his cell at 4 p.m. Sunday, and that his cellmates helped conceal his escape.

"A search determined that the inmate, assisted by his two cellmates, had removed a ceiling grating, entered a utility ceiling chase and exited the roof through a ventilation housing," the sheriff's office said. "The cellmates concealed his escape by stuffing a mattress, making it appear that he was sleeping in his cell."

The U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force is assisting in the search.

The sheriff's office warned that Nigh has been "armed in past encounters" with law enforcement and "should be considered dangerous."

An inmate escaped from the Craven County jail in New Bern, North Carolina. WCTI

Nigh was apprehended in June 2024 after allegedly shooting at deputies in Onslow County.

He was wanted on multiple charges out of Pamlico County, including felony larceny, and deputies had been attempting to take him into custody at a residence in Onslow County, authorities said.

Nigh allegedly fired two rounds at three deputies, none of whom were struck, authorities said.

He was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and other charges.

Nigh was described by police being 6 feet, 2 inches and weighing 190 pounds. He has a tattoo of a cross on his upper right arm and the letters "JMN" on his upper left arm, authorities said.