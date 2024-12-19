"He should be considered armed and dangerous," the U.S. Marshals said.

Manhunt on for suspect who shot and killed girlfriend during argument, carjacking witness: Police

The U.S. Marshals are hunting a man who they allege shot and killed his girlfriend during an argument before carjacking a witness and escaping, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service in the district of Nevada are working with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and requesting the public’s assistance with a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading to the arrest of a Las Vegas man suspected in the April 22, 2023, homicide of a woman.

Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez, 26, is alleged to have shot to death his girlfriend during an argument at her home in Las Vegas before carjacking a witness and fleeing the scene, according to U.S. Marshals in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Perez-Sanchez is a white (Hispanic) male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds,” authorities said. “He has black hair and brown eyes and tattoos on his neck, chest and both arms. He should be considered armed and dangerous.”

The FBI is also offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Perez-Sanchez and say that he “has ties to or may visit Southern California and Mexico,” according to their law enforcement assistance notice.

“On April 26, 2023, a state warrant was issued for his arrest in the Justice Court, Las Vegas Township, Clark County, Nevada, charging Perez-Sanchez with open murder - with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas; coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force; robbery - with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas; and grand larceny of motor vehicle,” the FBI said.

Anyone with information regarding his current location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals or the FBI.