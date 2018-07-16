Manhunt underway after deputy shot during traffic stop in North Carolina

Jul 16, 2018, 10:35 AM ET
PHOTO: A Caldwell County deputy was shot after making a traffic stop in Lenoir, N.C., July 15, 2018.Dave Faherty/WSOC-TV
A Caldwell County deputy was shot after making a traffic stop in Lenoir, N.C., July 15, 2018.

A manhunt is underway in North Carolina for a suspect accused of shooting a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop, Caldwell County officials said Monday.

The deputy, whose name and condition have not been released, was shot around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said in a press release. The shooting occurred on Cheraw Road near the intersection with Pisgah Church Road, and the suspect had a blue Toyota sedan, according to officials.

The injured deputy was flown by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment, the county said. He had been working with the sheriff’s office for just over a year and was wearing a protective vest during the incident, but was struck below the vest, the county said.

Authorities are working to determine a motive and suspect, the county said.

PHOTO: Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones speaks, July 16, 2018, after a deputy was shot Sunday night during a traffic stop in Lenoir, N.C.Dave Faherty/WSOC9
Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones speaks, July 16, 2018, after a deputy was shot Sunday night during a traffic stop in Lenoir, N.C.

