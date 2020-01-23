Manhunt underway for Seattle gunman who killed 1, injured at least 5 others: Police Police said at least six people were shot blocks from the Pike Fish Market.

Police in Seattle are searching for a gunman who left one person dead and at least five others wounded on Wednesday evening before fleeing the scene.

More than a dozen police cruisers and ambulances responded to the scene at around 5 p.m. local time amid reports of multiple victims being shot.

The Seattle Police Department said the male suspect fled and medics were providing first aid to the injured.

Authorities said all five who were injured are considered to be in critical condition.

Video provided by Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO shows multiple people being put on gurneys and loaded into ambulances.

The shooting happened at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street, about three blocks from the famous Pike Place Fish Market.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.