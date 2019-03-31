By Julia Jacobo Mar 31, 2019 8:35 PM
The U.S. Marine Corps AH-1 Viper displays its capabilities during the 2019 Yuma Airshow hosted by Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in Yuma Ariz., March 9, 2019.
Two U.S. Marine Corps pilots have died after the helicopter they were flying crashed near Yuma, Arizona, according to officials.

Both service members were killed while flying an AH-1Z Viper helicopter during a routine training mission as part of a weapons and tactics instructor course, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

The Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma barracks, March 28, 2019, in Yuma, Ariz.(U.S. Marine Corps) The Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma barracks, March 28, 2019, in Yuma, Ariz.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. The identities of the pilots have not been released.

Additional information was not immediately available.

ABC News' Elizabeth Mclaughlin contributed to this report.