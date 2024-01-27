"Multiple" people were transported to area hospitals, police said.

Several people injured in 'serious' multi-vehicle crash on Maryland's Bay Bridge: Police

Several people were injured in a "serious" multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the U.S.-50 Bay Bridge in Maryland Saturday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. ET on the westbound span of the bridge, which crosses the Chesapeake Bay.

A multi-vehicle crash was reported on the U.S.-50 Bay Bridge, which spans the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, Jan. 27, 2024. WJLA

"Multiple" patients have been transported to area hospitals, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. No additional information on the extent of their injuries has been released at this time.

The number of vehicles involved in the crash was also not immediately disclosed.

The westbound span of the bridge is expected to remain closed into the mid-afternoon, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Tow operators were working to clear vehicles.

Meanwhile, eastbound and westbound traffic is alternating traveling the eastbound span of the bridge.

Authorities advised people to expect delays in both directions.

"Two-way operations are prohibited due to fog/limited visibility," the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers are investigating the incident.

The bridge's dual spans are four miles long, making them among the longest over-water structures in the world, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Also known as the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge, it connects the eastern shore of Maryland with the areas of Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.