Massachusetts couple killed in home in apparent targeted attack, suspect at large: DA

The victims were stabbed and bludgeoned to death, the DA said.

A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of stabbing and bludgeoning an elderly couple to death in their Massachusetts home in an apparent targeted attack, officials said.

Police conducting a welfare check on the married couple Tuesday night found both dead with "obvious signs of trauma," according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

"Both of the victims were stabbed and bludgeoned to death," Cruz said during a press briefing Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in Marshfield, a city located about 30 miles southeast of Boston in Plymouth County.

The victims were identified as the homeowners -- Carl Mattson and his wife, Vicki Mattson, both 70. Vicki Mattson would have turned 71 on Wednesday, Cruz said.

Investigators have named a suspect in the killings -- 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, who was acquainted with the couple, according to Cruz.

Massachusetts State Police released this photo of suspect Christopher Keeley. Massachusetts State Police

"This does not appear to be a random act of violence," Cruz said. "This appears to be a targeted attack."

Keeley's whereabouts are currently unknown, police said.

"We're not sure how long he has been gone," Cruz said.

A warrant for his arrest will be issued for homicide in Marshfield, Cruz said.

Keeley is "known to carry knives," a law enforcement alert stated. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Massachusetts State Police released this photo of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited associated with suspect Christopher Keeley. Massachusetts State Police

The suspect was last seen driving a black 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited bearing Massachusetts license plate 7490HT, police said.

Keeley, who goes by the name Crispy, was described as being white with blonde hair and blue eyes, approximately 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He may have altered his appearance by dying his hair red, police said.

His last known address was in Weymouth, Massachusetts, police said.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 774-434-5999 or the Marshfield Police Department at 774-380-4289, or call 911.