Meet the chocolate Labrador behind the arrest of fugitive Michael Burham

Tucker, the dog who helped capture an escaped prisoner and murder suspect, near Warren, Pa.

Dog owner Ron Ecklund said he immediately recognized Burham from his tattoos.

Ron and Cindy Ecklund were enjoying a Saturday afternoon in their backyard when their dog, a chocolate Labrador mix named Tucker, began barking.

“Usually if I call him he comes right back to the house,” Ron Ecklund described to ABC News. “He wouldn't, so I said, ‘Cindy, let's get on the golf cart.’”

Ron and Cindy Ecklund, owners of Tucker, the dog who helped capture an escaped prisoner and murder suspect, near Warren, Pa. WJET

Off they went into their backyard, expecting to find a fisherman or a hiker near the creek on their property. Instead, the couple came face-to-face with Michael Burham, who had escaped from a local prison over a week ago.

“Suddenly, this person stands up, and it's Michael – I recognize him right away,” Ron Ecklund said, recognizing Burham’s tattoos, which had been featured in recent news reports.

Burham escaped from the Warren County Prison in Pennsylvania on July 6, using a rope fashioned from bed sheets to descend from the roof of the prison. In the following eight days, the high-profile fugitive held the town of Warren on edge, with daily press conferences reminding residents not to approach the dangerous fugitive, who police warned might be armed.

When confronted by the Ecklunds, Burham claimed that he was “camping" in the couple’s backyard.

“I thought he was gone. I never thought he was in the backyard,” Ron Ecklund said in an interview with ABC affiliate WJET.

Returning to his home, Ecklund called police around 3:57 p.m. on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens. Police eventually tracked Burham to a nearby road, where he was arrested at gunpoint by officers from the U.S. Marshalls, Customs and Border Protection, and NY State Police, according to Bivens.

For their role in the arrest, Crime Stoppers plans to award the couple and their loyal chocolate Labrador mix $2,000 in cash, according to Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene.