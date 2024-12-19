Megan Thee Stallion files for restraining order against Tory Lanez alleging harassment 

Hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion filed a petition for a restraining order on Tuesday against Tory Lanez as the rapper serves a 10-year prison sentence for shooting and injuring her in July 2020.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted for the shooting in Dec. 2022.

In the filing for the protective order, which was obtained by ABC News, Megan Thee Stallion -- whose legal name is Megan Pete -- accuses Peterson of harassment between 2021 and 2024.

Pete claims the harassment has come through the "use of third party online 'bloggers,' who Mr. Peterson employs to spread defamatory statements about Ms. Pete."

"Even from behind bars, Mr. Peterson continues to terrorize Ms. Pete," the petition alleges.

Tory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

In a statement to ABC News on Wednesday, Peterson's attorney, Ceasar McDowell, CEO & Co-Founder of Unite the People, Inc., denied allegations outlined in the restraining order. "We trust that the truth will be fully examined and proven through the legal process, and we remain 100% confident in our case," McDowell said.

In the motion, Pete also accuses Peterson of harassing her to undermine the release of her documentary "Megan Thee Stallion: Her Words," which was released on Prime Video in October. "In regard to the ridiculous claim that a writ of habeas corpus was actually filed prior to the release of Ms. Pete's documentary in an attempt to undermine her work is ludicrous," McDowell said.

Pete's request for a restraining order comes after a previous protective order restricting Peterson from contacting her expired last year following his sentencing.

"Mr. Peterson's continued harassment of Ms. Pete has caused her severe emotional distress and reputational harm," Pete's petition said. "Mr. Peterson is fully aware of the impact of the psychological warfare he has waged against Ms. Pete, yet he continues to deputize his supporters to attack Ms. Pete's character and integrity."

ABC News has reached out to representatives of Pete for further comment.

Court documents, which were filed in the Superior Court of California – Los Angeles County, show that a hearing has been set on Jan. 9, 2025, to address this motion.

Peterson was found guilty by a jury on Dec. 23, 2022, of three charges for shooting and injuring Pete, in both feet as they left a party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

He was initially charged in Oct. 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a firearm) and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by ABC News.

"Personal use of a firearm" is not a separate charge but a sentencing enhancement linked to the first count that could increase Lanez's possible sentence.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, October 30, 2024. Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

He was also charged ahead of his trial in Dec. 2022 with an additional felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez, who chose not to take the witness stand during the trial, pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

His defense attorneys argued during the trial that Lanez was not the shooter and He has maintained his innocence in multiple social media posts since his sentencing last year.

During his sentencing hearing, prosecutors read an impact statement from Pete -- who testified during the trial -- in which she called for Peterson to "be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice."

"He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul," Pete said in her impact statement.

Peterson was denied bond by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Sept. 14, 2023, as his legal team appeals his 10-year sentence.