Over 62,000 pounds of raw beef products shipped nationwide are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, just days before Memorial Day, one of the country’s biggest grilling holidays.

The beef products came from Aurora Packing Company in Aurora, Illinois, where they were packed on April 19, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products that are being recalled — cuts of meat that include skirt, brisket, short ribs and ribeye — are labeled with an establishment number of “EST. 788.”

The FSIS implored anyone with these beef products to throw them away or return them.

The contaminated meat was discovered during random sample testing by the FSIS.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of illness from eating the meat, the FSIS asked anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness to contact a health care provider.

E. coli is a bacteria often transmitted through contaminated food or water. The bacteria can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, with these symptoms normally appearing three to four days after exposure.