Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton has "suffered multiple injuries" including an amputated arm from a car accident, his agent said.

Norton, 22, was driving at about 1:18 a.m. Thursday when his car struck a concrete barrier wall and flipped over, Lt. Alex Camacho of the Florida Highway Patrol said. The car landed on its roof, Camacho said.

The NFL player was taken to Ryder Trauma Center with severe injuries to his left arm, according to the highway patrol.

"We ask that you continue to pray for him," Norton's agent, Malki Kawa, tweeted Thursday morning. "His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy."

With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019

It's not clear why the car overturned, Camacho said.

A second car was involved in the crash but that driver was not hurt, according to the highway patrol.

The Dolphins tweeted Thursday, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time."

We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 4, 2019

Norton, a Jacksonville, Florida native, played three years of college football at the University Miami, where he earned third-team All-ACC honors as a sophomore in 2016 and All-ACC Honorable Mention honors as a junior in 2017.

Norton was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers waived him on Sept. 1, 2018, but signed him to the practice squad the next day.

The Dolphins signed Norton off the Panthers’ practice squad on Dec. 19. ESPN reported that he was expected to compete for a spot on the team’s roster.