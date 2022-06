The lawyer was a focus of national attention representing Stormy Daniels.

Michael Avenatti was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels, the client who made him a fixture on cable and a speculative candidate for public office for a brief time during the Trump administration.

Attorney Michael Avenatti exits the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Oct. 8, 2019. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters, FILE

