Michael Cohen back in federal custody after being released to home confinement over COVID-19 concerns Cohen returned to his Manhattan home in May.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, has been taken back into federal custody Thursday, his attorney Jeffrey Levine said.

Cohen, 53, had been under home confinement since May after the Department of Justice released him and other prisoners from federal detention facilities over coronavirus concerns.

Cohen was in Manhattan federal court Thursday to arrange the conditions of his home confinement. When he scoffed at least one condition, he was taken back into custody, a source said.

"Today, Michael Cohen refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility," a Bureau of Prisons official said in a statement.

In this May, 6, 2019, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves his apartment in New York to report to prison. undefined Jeenah Moon/Reuters, FILE

Cohen was spotted last week out of his home and dining at a Park Avenue restaurant with a group of people, but it wasn't clear if this was related to him being remanded.

He pleaded guilty in 2018 to two charges.

Cohen admitted to violating campaign finance laws over payments made to women who alleged having affairs with Trump years before his 2016 presidential campaign, and he admitted lying to Congress while under oath about a Moscow real estate project Trump and his company pursued while Trump was trying to secure the Republican nomination for president.

Cohen was originally serving his three-year sentence in New York State's Otisville Correctional Facility and was slated to be released from custody in 2021.

