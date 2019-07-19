Midwest bracing for possible tornadoes as heatwave strikes US

Jul 19, 2019, 5:39 AM ET
PHOTO: Abby Swank, 10, of Robinson, leaps off a diving board at the pool at Settlers Cabin Park, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Robinson, Pa.PlayAlexandra Wimley/AP
WATCH News headlines today: July 18, 2019

Two tornadoes were reported on Thursday in South Dakota and Wisconsin, a waterspout was seen near New Orleans, and the Upper Midwest, especially Minnesota, could see more severe storms on Friday.

This is all happening as most of the rest of the U.S. will be roasting in a heatwave that could produce record highs, especially on the East Coast.

Abby Swank, 10, of Robinson, leaps off a diving board at the pool at Settlers Cabin Park, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Robinson, Pa.

Chicago, Philadelphia and New York are expecting their hottest weather in at least seven years, as Washington, D.C., may see the highest temps in three years.

The Upper Midwest could see tornadoes on a day other spots in the country see record highs.

Denver on Thursday tied a record high at 99 degrees, as 33 states on Friday, from New Mexico to Maine, are under heat alerts for heat index temps ranging from 100 to 115 degrees.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories have been issued for Friday.

Excessive heat is expected to continue through the weekend.

Triple-digits are expected to linger all weekend for much of the country.

After the heatwave, temperatures will dip back down next week, with highs struggling to reach the 80s in the Midwest and Northeast.

Temperatures are expected to cool off next week.