The stabbing reportedly occurred after the teens said they didn't speak English.

Migrant teen killed, another injured, after being asked if they spoke English: Police

Officials say two migrant teens were victims in a New York City stabbing, one fatally, after the teens were asked if they spoke English and they responded that they didn't.

Officials say a trio of men approached the teens around 7:40 p.m. Thursday night, when one of the men asked if the teens spoke English. When the teens said they did not, they were attacked, according to police.

Police say they were responding to a 911 call for an assault in Lower Manhattan when they found a 17-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest and an 18-year-old male with a stab wound to the left arm.

Emergency medical services responded and transported both teens to the NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue location, according to officials.

The 17-year-old male, now identified by officials as Yeremi Colino, succumbed to his injuries and the 18-year-old male is in stable condition, the NYPD reports.

The surviving victim believed he was stabbed with a screwdriver, police said. A knife was recovered at the scene, according to police, who say they will test it for forensics.

The three suspects fled the stabbing on foot. They are described as being in their 20s with dark complexions.

One was wearing a green jacket, white pants and white sneakers. Second was wearing red pants and a red hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket, also had a black backpack. Third was wearing red sweatpants, red hooded sweatshirt, black jacket and blue and white sneakers.

There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

-ABC News' Ben Stein contributed to this report.