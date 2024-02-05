Migrants allegedly snatched phones from 62 women in NYC crime spree: Police

The suspects allegedly used the stolen phones to purchase items with Apple Pay.

Three migrants were arrested in the Bronx overnight Monday for a citywide crime spree that included stealing women's phones off the street, police said.

The New York Police Department executed a search warrant at the suspected safe house and made the arrests.

They are expected to be charged with multiple robberies and grand larcenies and more individuals are being sought.

The suspects are all believed to be from Venezuela, authorities said.

The men were linked to a pattern of at least 62 incidents of women having their pocketbooks and phones snatched, police said.

Detectives believe the suspects were snatching the phones to access the Apple Pay feature, and using credit cards linked to the phones to buy items.

"Most migrants come to NYC in search of a better life. Sadly, some come to commit crime," NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Today we made tremendous progress in the largest robbery pattern plaguing our city. Our message is simple -- commit a crime in our city and we will find you and bring you to justice!"

The arrests are the second prominent case involving migrants in the city in as many weeks. Last week, at least six asylum-seekers were arrested for assaulting police officers in Times Square in a case caught on video. More suspects involved in the attack are still being sought, officials said.

Police and prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office are also investigating whether the first four defendants, who were released without bail, subsequently boarded a bus to California using fake names.