Milwaukee bus driver saves little boy running through traffic

May 31, 2019, 11:03 AM ET
PHOTO: Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) driver Cecilia Nation-Gardner rushes into traffic to save six-year-old.PlayMilwaukee County Transit System via Storyful
A MIlwaukee bus driver went above and beyond her daily route, potentially having averted tragedy for a young boy lost in the middle of a busy intersection.

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) driver Cecilia Nation-Gardner spotted a 6-year-old boy wandering through traffic while on her route. She pulled into a bus stop, honking the horn and shouting to get the attention of other drivers when she jumped into action.

Nation-Gardner can be seen on video getting out of her bus and darting into the road to grab the child and bring him to safety. She took the boy's hand, walked him on board her bus and called police.

According to a press released by the MCTS, when officers arrived on scene, they learned the boy has a disability and had wandered away from school. Police were able to reunite the child with his family.

PHOTO:Milwaukee police and Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) driver Cecilia Nation-Gardner speak with a six-year-old boy the bus driver rescued from a busy intersection Milwaukee County Transit System
PHOTO: Milwaukee County Transit System driver Cecilia Nation-Gardner gets to know a six-year-old boy she rescued from a busy intersection while waiting for police. Milwaukee County Transit System
Milwaukee County Transit System driver Cecilia Nation-Gardner gets to know a six-year-old boy she rescued from a busy intersection while waiting for police.
Nation-Gardner, a mother of three, said she had left her layover two minutes later than normal that day, adding, "That's why I say I was in the right place at the right time. It was meant for me to be there. God does everything for a reason."

The release states that this is the 10th missing child MCTS drivers have found in recent years.

