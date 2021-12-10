Minneapolis braces for 1st major storm of winter season, tornadoes target the South

The Twin Cities area could see more than 1 foot of snow.

A major storm is moving from the Rockies to the East Coast over the next two days, set to bring heavy snow to the Upper Midwest and severe thunderstorms to the east.

A winter storm warning has been issued in the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes where snow is set to blow through South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

This will be the first major winter storm for the Minneapolis-St. Paul region this season. The Twin Cities area could see more than 1 foot of snow.

From Texas to Indiana, the threat will be strong tornadoes and damaging winds on Friday night.

Tornadoes are especially dangerous at night because residents may sleep through alerts.

Memphis to Indianapolis could see the worst of the severe weather.

Record-high temperatures are possible along the East Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to climb to 62 degrees in Boston, 66 in New York, 71 in Washington, D.C., and 74 in Charleston and Raleigh.

Saturday night, strong thunderstorms may hit the Carolinas and the Northeast. There is a small chance of tornadoes in the Mid-Atlantic.