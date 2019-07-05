3 missing from boat crashes on 2 separate lakes in Alabama: Officials

Jul 5, 2019, 3:40 PM ET
PHOTO: Police and boat rescue teams work at Lake Jordan in Alabama after reports that two people went missing after a boat crash late on July 4, 2019.PlayWNCF
Three people were missing Friday following boat crashes on two separate Alabama lakes, officials said.

Search efforts were underway at Lake Jordan after two boats collided near the mouth of Weoka Creek Thursday night, leaving two people missing, Capt. Gary Buchanan of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told ABC News on Friday.

PHOTO: Police and boat rescue teams work at Lake Jordan in Alabama after reports that two people went missing after a boat crash late on July 4, 2019. WNCF
The accident sent two people to hospitals and left three people with minor injuries, he said.

PHOTO: Police and boat rescue teams work at Lake Jordan in Alabama after reports that two people went missing after a boat crash late on July 4, 2019. WNCF
Another crash on Smith Lake has left one person missing and five hurt, Buchanan said.

A search at Smith Lake is also in progress, he said.

PHOTO: Smith Lake is seen in Crane Hill, Ala., where authorities say five people were injured and one went missing after a boat crash late on July 4, 2019. WIAT
