Three people were missing Friday following boat crashes on two separate Alabama lakes, officials said.

Search efforts were underway at Lake Jordan after two boats collided near the mouth of Weoka Creek Thursday night, leaving two people missing, Capt. Gary Buchanan of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told ABC News on Friday.

The accident sent two people to hospitals and left three people with minor injuries, he said.

Another crash on Smith Lake has left one person missing and five hurt, Buchanan said.

A search at Smith Lake is also in progress, he said.