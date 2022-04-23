Missing New Hampshire couple found shot dead on walking trail; suspect still at large

A missing couple from Concord, New Hampshire, has been found shot to death on a remote walking trail after several days of searching.

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were last seen Monday when they left their home for a walk at about 2:22 p.m., according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

The Reids were found shot to death on the Broken Ground Trails on Thursday night. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg said Friday. The shootings have been ruled homicides.

Police said they do not have a suspect or motive in the killings and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said the couple did not own weapons and there was no history of domestic violence. The couple regularly walked on the trails in the area of their apartment where they were found dead, authorities said.

"Anyone who saw the Reids that Monday afternoon, anyone walking on those trails, anyone who has any information related to their disappearance or deaths are asked to contact the Concord Police Department," Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said at a press conference Friday.

The attorney general's office has also asked for anyone living in the area of the walking trails with security cameras to provide video to law enforcement.

Family members last spoke to Stephen Reid on Monday and the couple was reported missing when he did not show up to his weekly tennis match on Wednesday.

"Concord is one of the safest cities in the safest states," Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said.

There was just one homicide reported in Concord in 2020, and eight total killings from 2016 to 2020, according to statistics from the Concord Police Department.

"We have no specific information that would lead us to believe that the public in general is at any risk," Ward said. "That being said, be vigilant. Take your normal daily precautions. The Concord police will continue to be vigilant with patrols."

Law enforcement spent Friday removing evidence from the woods where the bodies were found.