3 victims reported in DC shooting: Police

There are at least three victims: one girl and two men.

Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Washington, D.C., and are urging residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness areas to shelter in place.

There are at least three victims: one girl and two men, D.C. police said. Their conditions are unknown.

The FBI Washington Field Office confirmed in a statement to ABC News that it is assisting police in the response.

"The situation is ongoing and the FBI will provide appropriate personnel and resources, as requested and needed," the office said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Washington Field Division are also helping with the shooting investigation.

At least one of the victims was transported to a local hospital.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.