Missing Idaho mom arrested in Hawaii, held on $5 million bail Lori Vallow was taken into custody on Thursday in Kaua'i.

Lori Vallow, the 47-year-old woman wanted by authorities in Idaho in connection to the September disappearance of her two children, was arrested in Hawaii on Thursday.

Vallow, under investigation by the Rexburg Police Department, was arrested by the Kaua'i Police Department on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho.

Lori Vallow is pictured in an undated photo released by the Rexburg Police Department. Rexburg Police Department

She's facing multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, police said in a statement. Her bail has been set at $5 million.

Her children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow, have been missing about five months. She failed to comply with a court order to produce them in Madison County by Jan. 30.

"First of all, we wish to thank the public for the massive outpouring of concern regarding this case," Kaua'i Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck said in the statement. "We also want to thank everyone for their patience while investigators worked diligently to comprehensively gather everything they needed in order to obtain this arrest warrant."

Vallow is scheduled to attend a court hearing in Kaua'i and be given the opportunity to waive or contest her extradition to Idaho, where she'd face criminal charges. A date for that hearing hasn't been set.

Her children were last seen in Idaho.

ABC News' Ella Torres and Jim Vojtech contributed to this report.