Missing items may indicate 1-year-old not seen in 3 weeks is still alive, authorities say Vanessa Morales has not been seen since Dec. 2.

Missing items that belonged to a 1-year-old girl, who has not been seen for nearly three weeks, may indicate that she is still alive, Connecticut authorities said Thursday.

Vanessa Morales has been missing since her mom, 43-year-old Christine Holloway, was found dead inside their Ansonia, Connecticut, home on Dec. 2, according to authorities.

Ansonia police spokesman Patrick Lynch said Thursday that police are looking for a Graco car seat, a multi-colored polka dot comforter and a grey Eddie Bauer First Adventure diaper bag.

Lynch described the items as ones that Holloway used to take care of Vanessa.

Ansonia police released these images of items to aid in the search for missing child, Vanessa Morales. Ansonia Police Department

"The fact that the items are missing indicates that someone has her and is caring for her," Lynch told reporters.

The little girl's father, who is also Holloway's boyfriend, was named as a suspect in the murder and disappearance this week, though authorities have not released details as to how he may be connected.

Lynch said the top priority continues to be finding Vanessa and bringing her home safely.

Police in Ansonia, Conn., are searching for Vanessa Morales, 1, pictured in an undated handout photo. Ansonia Police Department

The FBI has announced a $10,000 reward for anyone who can return Vanessa to police unharmed or has direct knowledge of where she may be, according to Lynch.

"We are not looking to arrest or start criminal proceedings against whoever has Vanessa. We just want her returned to her family," the department said in a statement Tuesday.