Molson Coors reopens with increased security after mass shooting that killed 5 There's no current threat to the company, officials said.

The Molson Coors Beverage Company is reopening its Milwaukee brewery campus on Monday with extra security measures nearly one week after five employees were gunned down there.

Employee Anthony Ferrill left the MillerCoors campus and returned to the site with a gun on Wednesday afternoon, allegedly shooting and killing five co-workers before he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Emergency vehicles are parked near the entrance to Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Feb. 26, 2020. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett described Molson Coors as the "fabric of this community" for more than a century.

Molson Coors' office will reopen Monday and the brewery will be operational Monday evening, according to Dave Osswald, the company's chief people and diversity officer.

There's no current threat, Osswald wrote in an internal email to employees Saturday, but the company is amping up security "out of an abundance of caution" and to make employees feel safe and comfortable.

Police respond to reports of an active shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee, Feb. 26, 2020. Morry Gash/AP

Three buildings will have armed officers in the lobbies and unarmed security will be increased, he said.

Bags will be checked at every U.S. brewery and corporate campus in the U.S., Osswald said.

"We know everyone is grieving and coping with Wednesday’s events in their own way," Osswald wrote in the email. "While many people are still struggling and aren’t yet ready to come back to work, others want to return to the office and a sense of normalcy."

"Please know that no matter how you are feeling, it’s okay and we support you," Osswald wrote.

The five victims were remembered at a vigil Sunday at Milwaukee City Hall.

They have been identified as Jesus Valle Jr., 33; Gennady Levshetz, 61; Trevor Wetselaar, 33; Dana Walk, 57; and Dale Hudson, 60.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.