Mom, 3 daughters shot dead in domestic incident at suburban Illinois home

The three daughters were all in their 20s.

ByEmily Shapiro and Victoria Arancio
January 22, 2024, 9:01 AM

A mother and her three daughters were shot and killed in a domestic violence incident at a suburban Illinois home, authorities said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at the home in Tinley Park around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and found the four women dead, according to the public safety department in Tinley Park, about 30 miles south of Chicago.

A man was taken into custody and police recovered the gun used in the shooting, the department said.

The victims were identified as Majeda Kassem, 53; Halema Kassem, 25; Hanan Kassem, 24; and Zahia Kassem, 25, officials said.

A motive has not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

