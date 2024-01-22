Police in Joliet searching for man after 'multiple deceased' people found in 2 homes

Authorities said they are looking for Romeo Nance.

Authorities in Joliet, Illinois, are searching for a man police said should be considered "armed and dangerous" after multiple people were found dead from gunshot wounds in two homes.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Joliet police said they are looking for Romeo Nance. He is believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry. In their news release, police did not say if Nance is a suspect.

Detectives and officers are currently "conducting an active homicide investigation" after multiple deceased individuals who sustained gunshot wounds were discovered in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road, officials said.

Police have asked anyone with information "regarding Nance" and the vehicle to contact local law enforcement.

The same red Toyota Camry was also identified in an investigation into two shootings that took place in Joliet on Sunday, with one man being found dead by gunshot, authorities said in a news release.

Will County Sheriff's office said in Sunday's news release that officers responded to an emergency call at Pheasant Run Apartments in Joliet township, where they discovered a 28-year-old male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. After authorities attempted to perform live-saving measures, the man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Authorities said the victim was "a 28-year-old male originally from Nigeria, who has been living in the United States for approximately three years."

In the second shooting on Sunday -- which authorities said took place approximately 10 minutes before the fatal incident involving the 28-year-old -- officers responding to the 200 block of Davis Street in Joliet discovered a 42-year-old man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

The Will County Sheriff's office said in the release that the victims in both shootings on Sunday "are not connected to one another in any way" and that the incidents appear to be "random in nature" despite the red Toyota Camry being seen at both crime scenes Sunday and the incident Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.