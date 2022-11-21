Mom of missing Savannah toddler charged with his murder

Quinton Simon has been missing since Oct. 5.

The mother of missing Savannah, Georgia, toddler Quinton Simon has been charged with his murder, police announced Monday.

Leilani Simon, 22, reported her 20-month-old son missing on Oct. 5. One week later, Chatham County police said they believed Quinton was dead and authorities named the boy's mother as the primary suspect.

Police provided this undated photo of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022. Chatham County Police Department/Facebook

Chatham County police said Monday that they don't anticipate any other arrests besides Simon.

On Oct. 18, police said they believed Quinton had been left in a dumpster and authorities announced that a search was underway for his body in the local landfill.

His body has not been found.