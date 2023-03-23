Shelter-in-place issued at Monmouth University due to possible armed suspect

Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, has issued a shelter-in-place order due to a "possible armed subject."

Monmouth University Police received a report at 9:15 p.m. of a "possible armed subject" on campus, the school said in an alert posted to its website.

"Students should comply with the shelter-in-place order -- They should not leave campus, nor should anyone come to campus," the university said in its updated alert at 11:33 p.m. "Please leave police phone lines open for emergency calls."

Multiple local and county law enforcement agencies are searching and securing the campus, the university said.

