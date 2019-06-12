The five children of the Connecticut mother who's missing for nearly three weeks "are living in limbo" as their father faces charges and the search for the beloved mom continues, a family spokesperson said.

Jennifer Dulos vanished last month amid a contentious custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24, police said. Investigators believe she suffered a "serious physical assault" in the garage at her New Canaan home, where bloodstains were found, according to arrest warrants.

Fotis Dulos and his live-in girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. Both pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

"More than anything in the world," Jennifer Dulos' five children "long to know where" she is, family spokesperson Carrie Luft said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Her children are living in limbo," Luft said, "missing her embrace, her lilting laugh, her bedtime back rubs, her gentle strength."

The five kids are in the custody of Jennifer Dulos' mother.

"The children are safe and loved and supported in every respect," Luft added.

Clothes and sponges with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a man appearing to be Fotis Dulos disposing of garbage bags, according to the documents. A woman in the man's car fit the appearance of Troconis, according to the documents.

Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos' attorney, told ABC News on Tuesday that he can't account for the surveillance footage or the bags in the dumpster. But he insists his client didn't kill his wife and doesn't know where she is.

Based on the timeline of the day Jennifer Dulos went missing, "it seems to be implausible" that Fotis Dulos could have killed her, his attorney said.

"The alibi is enormous," Pattis said. "We are anxious to meet those accusations and clear his name."

More charges in the mysterious case are likely, prosecutors said last week.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Dulos' family offers "our deepest thanks" "to the forces of the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing and exhaustive efforts to locate Jennifer," Luft said.

"Thank you also to every single person who has called in a tip," Luft said. "Keep the information coming."

The family asks anyone with information to email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or call the New Canaan Police tip line at (203) 594-3544.