Morgan Spurlock, filmmaker behind 'Super Size Me' documentary, dies from cancer

"Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity," his brother said.

ByABC News
May 24, 2024, 10:01 AM

Morgan Spurlock, the filmmaker behind the award-winning documentary "Super Size Me," died from cancer complications, his family announced on Friday.

"Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity," his brother, Craig Spurlock, said in a statement. "The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man."

Spurlock died Thursday, according to his family. He was 53 years old.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events