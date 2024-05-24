"Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity," his brother said.

Morgan Spurlock, filmmaker behind 'Super Size Me' documentary, dies from cancer

Morgan Spurlock, the filmmaker behind the award-winning documentary "Super Size Me," died from cancer complications, his family announced on Friday.

"Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity," his brother, Craig Spurlock, said in a statement. "The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man."

Spurlock died Thursday, according to his family. He was 53 years old.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.