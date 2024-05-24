Morgan Spurlock, filmmaker behind 'Super Size Me' documentary, dies from cancer
"Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity," his brother said.
ByABC News
May 24, 2024, 10:01 AM
Morgan Spurlock, the filmmaker behind the award-winning documentary "Super Size Me," died from cancer complications, his family announced on Friday.
"Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity," his brother, Craig Spurlock, said in a statement. "The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man."
Spurlock died Thursday, according to his family. He was 53 years old.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.