A Wisconsin man, who allegedly shot his ex-wife multiple times just feet from their young daughter, had no history of violence, his mother told police.

Ulisses W. Medina Espinosa was charged on Tuesday with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, under the elements of domestic abuse, after the murder of his ex-wife, 30-year-old Stacia Hollinshead.

Hollinshead, an assistant district attorney in Dekalb County Attorney's Office, was killed on Saturday.

Espinosa, 31, is in custody and it is unclear if he has an attorney.

Bob Barrington, managing attorney of the Dodge County District Attorney's office — that's handling the case — said that Espinosa made an initial appearance in court Tuesday and to $2 million bond was set.

The criminal complaint details how police responded to a 911 call made by Espinosa's mother, Maria Espinosa Rubio. In Spanish, Rubio told the officer that her son shot his ex-wife after he made a surprise visit to his parents house.

"He killed her! He killed her! He killed her!" Rubio allegedly told the officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Despite settling their divorce approximately two years ago, Hollinshead remained close with her in-laws and had arranged a visit for March 23, through text messages, "so they can see [the] female child," according to the criminal complaint where Rubio's statements to police were summarized.

Hollinshead was granted full custody of their child by a judge, according to the officer's statements in the probable cause portion of the criminal complaint.

Rubio said during this visit to her Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, home that "suddenly Ulisses arrived at the house" shortly after Hollinshead and the child arrived around 2:15 p.m.

Rubio told police that while it was a "surprises visit" it was "very normal that he arrived with gifts for" the child according to the complaint.

At one point, Rubio and Hollinshead were in the kitchen and they left Espinosa with his daughter in the living room as he showed "her several toys he brought her."

(Courtesy DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office) Stacia Hollingshead, pictured in this undated photo, was fatally shot on March 23, 2019 in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Rubio said that "she suddenly heard several gunshots that came from behind her. While Rubio was unable to remember how many she heard, she just kept repeating that "she heard many, many gunshots," according to the criminal complaint.

When she turned, she saw Espinosa in the kitchen near where Hollinshead was on the ground "laying on her stomach with blood all over her back," and she saw him toss a gun in the sink.

"Maria told me that she grabbed Ulisses by the arms and screamed at him, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' She said that he did not say anything, had no expression on his face and slowly walked back to female child in the living room," according to the criminal complaint.

Rubio said that her son went to the living room where the little girl was crying, and she ran upstairs to get her sleeping husband before calling 911.

Another responding officer found approximately 16 spent shell casings and assessed that Hollinshead was dead at the scene, the report read.

The initial responding officer detailed how Rubio told him that her son "has never been violent in his life. She said that this is completely out of his character. She kept telling me, 'This is not my son. This is not my son.'"

Rubio told the officer that the couple "never had any domestic incidents/physical fighting incidents" and that she had "no knowledge of him having any sort of guns/weapons, and has never used them in his past," according to the criminal complaint.

"She told me that he was having a very hard time with the divorce and court cases about female child," the responding officer reported in the criminal complaint.

Rubio told police that Hollinshead did have a restraining order against Espinosa "due to the divorce, but again assured me that he was not an aggressive or angry man," the report states.

Court records show that Hollinshead had a protective order filed against Espinosa in 2016 in DeKalb County, Illinois — the same county where she worked in the state's attorney's office at the time of her death.

"Maria continued to tell me that she was completely shocked from the incident and could not believe that it was real," the responding officer wrote in the report.

Barrington said that Espinosa's expected back in court for a preliminary examination on May 23rd. Espinosa is currently being held in Dodge County's detention facility in Juneau, Wisconsin.