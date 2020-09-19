Mourners remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg at memorials in DC, New York People gathered at the Supreme Court steps Friday night and early Saturday.

The news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has brought Americans from across generations together in mourning.

In Washington, D.C., people assembled at the steps of the Supreme Court on Friday night and Saturday morning to honor the legendary justice, who died on Friday at age 87.

The sidewalk soon was covered with flowers, candles and handwritten notes.

One message in chalk said, "We love you RBG, thank you."

Another message was Ginsburg's own words: "Real change, enduring change happens one step at a time."

At Columbia University in New York City, mourners placed legal pads and flowers in honor of Ginsburg, who graduated from Columbia Law School at the top of her class in 1959.

Ginsburg later returned to Columbia Law School as the school's first female tenured professor.

In New Hampshire, people congregated at the state house Saturday to pay their respects.

It’s On Us, a group that fights against college sexual assault, is calling for a nationwide memorial at courthouses across the country Saturday night.

Those with Columbia Law School's Center for Contemporary Critical Thought will be participating in a national memorial at the Triumph of the Human Spirit Statue in Manhattan Saturday night.