Michigan State University has agreed to pay the alleged victims of former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar $500 million, according to a group of lawyers representing the 332 people who accused him of sexual abuse.

Of the total, $425 million will go to current claimants, meaning the 332 people being represented by the lawyers.

The remaining $75 million will be set aside in a trust fund in case there are any future claimants who come forward alleging abuse by Nassar.

"This historic settlement came about through the bravery of more than 300 women and girls who had the courage to stand up and refuse to be silenced," attorney John Manley said in the news release announcing the settlement today.

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees signed off on the settlement during a conference call Tuesday night.

The settlement only applies to cases brought against Michigan State University and individuals associated with the school. There are other lawsuits that have been filed against a number of others – such as the U.S. Olympic Committee, famed gymnastics coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi -- that are not involved with this settlement and will be progressing in their respective cases.

Robert Young, who is serving as special counsel to MSU, said the school "is pleased that we have been able to agree in principle on a settlement that is fair to the survivors of Nassar's crimes."

"We appreciate the hard work both sides put into the mediation, and the efforts of the mediator, which achieved a result that is responsible and equitable," Young said.

Nassar, who served as the longtime doctor to the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team, was sentenced in January to up to 175 years in prison in connection to several victims.

Nassar faced charges on seven counts of criminal sexual misconduct in the first degree, to which he pleaded guilty to in November.