'Multiple fatalities' in shootout following theft of UPS truck in Florida: Police
Miramar Police confirmed the fatalities on Twitter.
Police have confirmed multiple fatalities in a shootout after suspects absconded with a UPS truck in Florida.
The incident began as an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Coral Gables, police said.
At least one store employee was injured. That person's status is unknown.
The two suspects, police said, then carjacked a UPS truck, holding the driver hostage during police pursuit.
