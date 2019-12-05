'Multiple fatalities' in shootout following theft of UPS truck in Florida: Police

Miramar Police confirmed the fatalities on Twitter.

By
ABC News
December 5, 2019, 11:30 PM
Police have confirmed multiple fatalities in a shootout after suspects absconded with a UPS truck in Florida.

The incident began as an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Coral Gables, police said.

At least one store employee was injured. That person's status is unknown.

The two suspects, police said, then carjacked a UPS truck, holding the driver hostage during police pursuit.

ABC News' Michael Kreisel contributed to this developing story. Please check back for details.