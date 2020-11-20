Multiple injured in active shooter incident at Wisconsin's Mayfair Mall: Mayor The perpetrator is "at large," the mayor said.

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on Friday, the local mayor said.

None of the victims' injuries appear to be life-threatening and they are being taken to the hospital, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride told ABC News.

The perpetrator is "at large," the mayor said.

About 75 officers have descended on the scene in Wauwatosa, about 6 miles outside Milwaukee. The FBI's Milwaukee office also said it was responding to assist local law enforcement personnel.

"We are disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today," Brookfield Properties, Mayfair's Mall property management company, said in a statement. "We are thankful for our partners at the Wauwatosa Police Department and we are cooperating with them as their investigation develops."

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.