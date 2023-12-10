Multiple long-track tornadoes tear through northwest Tennessee

"Extensive" damage was reported in Clarksville, police said.

Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee Saturday afternoon, as the twister threat in the region continues into the evening.

"Extensive" damage has been reported in the city of Clarksville, located about 48 miles northwest of Nashville after a tornado hit Saturday afternoon, police said.

In a screen grab from a video posted to social media, a possible tornado is shown in Clarksville, TN., on Dec. 9, 2023. Jimmy Trodglen

Police urged people to stay off the roads as crews responded to multiple locations in the north Clarksville area.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday that there was "damage to several homes" in Clarksville after a tornado touched down in the area of Hand Estates, but that they "do not have any confirmed casualties or missing persons" at this time.

"This is a day that nobody wanted or expected," City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said in a video message. "We know there's extensive damage throughout the community."

In the rural town of Dresden, multiple homes, powerlines, and trees were impacted by a tornado, according to the town's fire department.

A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. CT for parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing a few tornadoes, scattered damaging winds, and large hail are possible through Saturday evening from Louisiana to Kentucky.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.