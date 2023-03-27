Nashville school shooting updates: 3 children killed, hospital says

The Covenant School is a Christian school for preschool through sixth grade.

Three children have died after they were shot at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a hospital official.

All three children were pronounced dead after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesman. No other patients are being treated, the hospital official said.

Police responds to an active shooter which took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, March 27, 2023. News Nation

The shooting unfolded Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect and the suspect is dead.

A street view grab from Google Maps shows Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville where an active shooter took place in on March 27, 2023. Google Maps Street View

