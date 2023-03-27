Nashville school shooting updates: 3 children killed, hospital says
The Covenant School is a Christian school for preschool through sixth grade.
Three children have died after they were shot at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a hospital official.
All three children were pronounced dead after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesman. No other patients are being treated, the hospital official said.
The shooting unfolded Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.
Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect and the suspect is dead.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News' Alex Faul contributed to this report.