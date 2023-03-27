Nashville school shooting: What to know about the 6 victims

Three children and three staff members were killed at the Covenant School.

The six victims of a fatal shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, have been identified by law enforcement officials.

Three children and three staff members were killed at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade, on Monday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; Hallie Scruggs, 9; William Kinney, 9; Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Katherine Koonce, a victim in The Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023. The Covenant School

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.